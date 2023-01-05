Popular
Molly Bradley
Benoit Blanc Appreciation And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
This week, we've also got Rolling Stone's appalling list of the 200 greatest singers of all time and Kevin McCarthy losing the vote for Speaker of the House a historic number of times.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got Rolling Stone’s appalling list of the 200 greatest singers of all time, Kevin McCarthy losing the vote for Speaker of the House of Representatives a historic number of times and memes about “Glass Onion” and its charming detective protagonist Benoit Blanc.


3. Rolling Stone’s Greatest Singers List

The meme

On the first day of 2023, Rolling Stone magazine published one of their most controversial pieces to date: a ranking of the 200 greatest singers of all time.



A lot of people took issue with Rolling Stone’s list, and for good reason. There are some glaring, outrageous omissions (Celine Dion, Madonna and Dionne Warwick, to name just a few), as well as some questionable placements (Michael Jackson at #86?). It’s unsurprising, then, that Twitter was soon awash with memes expressing readers’ disappointment and disbelief at the hotly contested ranking.


Examples


Darcy Jimenez


2. Kevin McCarthy

The meme

Yesterday marked the second day of voting on the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Not only is this the first time since 1923 that the speaker’s vote has gone to a second round, but the process has now gone through six failed rounds, as no candidate has yet achieved the number of votes — 218 — required to win the position.

The problem here is that 20 Republicans — the so-called “Never Kevin” group, which includes Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert and others — have pointedly refused to back Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy. After the first vote, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan — who received six votes in that first round — got up to urge his fellow Republicans to back McCarthy. This only led Gaetz to get up and formally nominate Jordan for speaker. In the next vote, Jordan received nine votes. In the first round of voting, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs voted for himself. McCarthy just keeps insisting he’s going to prevail, and refuses to back down.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been repeatedly backing Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who keeps winning the highest number of votes, but not enough to win the Speakership.

In short, the whole thing is a shitshow, and a very comical one at that. Here are some of the most delightful memes.


Examples


Molly Bradley


1. “Glass Onion” & Benoit Blanc

The meme

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hit Netflix over the holiday break, and writer director Rian Johnson hit another home run. The Benoit Blanc memes were hot and heavy, as everyone wanted to imitate Daniel Craig’s horrible southern accent. And the plot of the movie is about a billionaire, which of course lends itself to making fun of rich people. So behold, the best of the best in terms of memes surrounding this movie. Spoilers ahead, sort of.


Examples

                 

Jared Russo



And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank nepo babies, Salt Bae being obnoxious at the World Cup and assassination coordinates.

Comments

