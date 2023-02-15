Popular
Barney The Dinosaur Goes CGI, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Gaga fans meet "Joker" fans, a reminder of why it was Rihanna's Super Bowl and a Barney reboot that we're not sure who it was made for.
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got some new images from "Joker 2" that people can't seem to get enough of, the CEO of Twitter who is very much back at it again, a kid's show re-brand and a look back at Rihanna's Super Bowl.


4. Lady Gaga In 'Joker 2'

The meme

We're dreading all the "Joker 2" discourse that's going to come along soon, and we got a taste of that when images of Lady Gaga, who stars as Harley Quinn in the film, released. Gaga's fan colliding with fans of the Joker, apart from the ones who're already plugged into both worlds, are going to bring a new dimension to this film when it comes to online banter, and the first reactions to her pictures are an early indication of what to expect.


3. Elon Musk

The meme

This is quite the ball of wax to… unwax, so we will try and summarize the story as quickly as possible so you can get to the schadenfreude and enjoy those tasty memes. Elon Musk got angry and upset, like the baby he is, at not being as popular as President Biden, and fired some people and changed the algorithm to make his tweets appear more often so that his numbers would go up. Here is the report that details it all, but essentially that’s the gist of things. What a loser. So now all of the “For You” section might be just his nonsense to boost his wounded ego.

And now let the dunking commence!


2. Barney the dinosaur

The meme

Barney the Dinosaur, the children’s character who helps toddlers about the world, is getting a redesign. It makes sense that Barney is going from a man in a suit to a CGI rendition, but still, there’s so much built in nostalgia for people that no matter what they did with Barney, Twitter would make jokes and memes about it regardless. So here he is, in all of his glory.

He looks more like a dinosaur now, which is fine. But let the public freak out begin! Is he woke now? Did he get plastic surgery? How can we twist this innocent and minor news item into a big deal?


1. Super Bowl

The meme

This Sunday was Super Bowl 57, which saw, among other things, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 and Rihanna reveal her pregnancy during the halftime show. The events of the evening made it ripe for the memeing, and here are just some of the best.


And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Kim K's antics and vaccine jokes.

