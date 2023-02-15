Barney The Dinosaur Goes CGI, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit. Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

This week, we’ve got some new images from "Joker 2" that people can't seem to get enough of, the CEO of Twitter who is very much back at it again, a kid's show re-brand and a look back at Rihanna's Super Bowl.

4. Lady Gaga In 'Joker 2'

The meme

We're dreading all the "Joker 2" discourse that's going to come along soon, and we got a taste of that when images of Lady Gaga, who stars as Harley Quinn in the film, released. Gaga's fan colliding with fans of the Joker, apart from the ones who're already plugged into both worlds, are going to bring a new dimension to this film when it comes to online banter, and the first reactions to her pictures are an early indication of what to expect.

Examples

*on my deathbed* please…tell them my last wish was that someone release a marginally less bad version of the worst movie I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/V12WGAJXGm — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) February 15, 2023

me every time lady gaga is on screen in joker 2 pic.twitter.com/hMFo2woz23 — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) February 15, 2023

First look at Lady Gaga in Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/NGJ6x9aLCb — Vulture (@vulture) February 15, 2023

Lady Gaga fans and Joaquin Phoenix fans arriving at the movie theatre to see Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/NAnujyJxAu — Gaga Daily 🃏 (@gagadaily) February 15, 2023

gays watching Joker 2 for Gaga without having seen the first one pic.twitter.com/zgWfKLPIQV — 𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 (@bloodyfarah) February 15, 2023

obsessed with the joker 2 audience overlap on reddit pic.twitter.com/ZxBNkmp09l — TealSlut (@TealSlut) February 15, 2023

Adwait Patil

3. Elon Musk

The meme

This is quite the ball of wax to… unwax, so we will try and summarize the story as quickly as possible so you can get to the schadenfreude and enjoy those tasty memes. Elon Musk got angry and upset, like the baby he is, at not being as popular as President Biden, and fired some people and changed the algorithm to make his tweets appear more often so that his numbers would go up. Here is the report that details it all, but essentially that’s the gist of things. What a loser. So now all of the “For You” section might be just his nonsense to boost his wounded ego.

NEW: Elon Musk directed Twitter engineers to design a secret system to boost his tweets over everyone else's after his post about the Super Bowl did poorly compared to President Biden's: https://t.co/HsJ0BZOSCI — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) February 15, 2023

And now let the dunking commence!

Examples

Simple four-step restoration fix for the Twitter algorithm since Elon's ego got so hurt that he apparently had it adjusted to favor him:



1. Go to @elonmusk's profile.

2. Click/tap the three dots.

3. Click/tap "Block".

4. Confirm "Block".



It'll work for now, until he bans it! — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) February 15, 2023

everyone: “man, my whole For You is El*n tweets”



me: ha ha yeah me too 😅 pic.twitter.com/VaU6ZlX0Pg — Grayson Morley (@graysonmorley) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk: "Pay attention to me!"



Also Elon Musk: "Pay attention to me!"



Also also Elon Musk: "Pay attention to me!" — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk changing twitter’s UI after every week pic.twitter.com/E8yC01E6yX — Neeraj Padwal (@neerajnotniraj) February 15, 2023

If Elon Musk keeps coming up on your feed, it's because of his ego. pic.twitter.com/tMDJClfOzB — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) February 15, 2023

i assumed that Elon Musk deleted his Super Bowl tweet because the Eagles lost



turns out it was way more pathetic than that https://t.co/HscEsubYwO https://t.co/9Uf4ojVP08 pic.twitter.com/YvJFB5xRoL — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 15, 2023

One of the side effects of Elon Musk’s public meltdowns about not enough people seeing his tweets is that we know that mass blocking someone makes the algorithm downrank them. Take this knowledge and use it to block every chickenshit transphobe you see in the replies today. — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) February 15, 2023

Elon Musk spent $44 billion on Twitter to get more likeshttps://t.co/BA5ra92tUP — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) February 15, 2023

The old saying of "money can't by happiness" is coming true for @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/eQE71YyQP5 — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) February 15, 2023

Jared Russo

2. Barney the dinosaur

The meme

Barney the Dinosaur, the children’s character who helps toddlers about the world, is getting a redesign. It makes sense that Barney is going from a man in a suit to a CGI rendition, but still, there’s so much built in nostalgia for people that no matter what they did with Barney, Twitter would make jokes and memes about it regardless. So here he is, in all of his glory.

Mattel just announced its relaunch of the Barney franchise. Here's a new look at the purple dinosaur below https://t.co/xL0z9XELy8 pic.twitter.com/qV3VIUShRn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2023

He looks more like a dinosaur now, which is fine. But let the public freak out begin! Is he woke now? Did he get plastic surgery? How can we twist this innocent and minor news item into a big deal?

Examples

Pls don’t be 37 and complaining about Barney, I’m begging. — Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) February 13, 2023

Barney got the buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/eS8rveyuiX — Taietsarón:sere (@tai_leclaire) February 13, 2023

what does she think barney was about. barney was so woke we sang songs about killing him pic.twitter.com/xdmGePXch5 — helen (@helen) February 14, 2023

The Barney reboot didn’t need to go this hard pic.twitter.com/dz8mI5I7wC — Ryan James Dee (@RyanJamesDee) February 13, 2023

barney got a kpop makeover for its re-debut lmao https://t.co/q6eJWjHQrL — izzi (@IzzraifHarz) February 14, 2023

Why did my brain see this picture and automatically assume Barney was coming to Fortnite https://t.co/QUAjoVOluK — Carmen IRL (@CarmenHandiego) February 14, 2023

Yes, I’m aware that the creator of Barney owns a slave plantation in the Philippines. And my heart goes out to those enslaved people. But I’ve been looking forward to playing Barney’s Big Adventure for years — giant enemy crab (@alexqarbuckle) February 9, 2023

New Barney has a gun?! pic.twitter.com/ROUTXbYKXz — Brock Baker (@BrockBaker) February 14, 2023

Jared Russo

1. Super Bowl

The meme

This Sunday was Super Bowl 57, which saw, among other things, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 and Rihanna reveal her pregnancy during the halftime show. The events of the evening made it ripe for the memeing, and here are just some of the best.

Examples

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

Rihanna fans right now pic.twitter.com/3B1mfk4wSh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 13, 2023

"the kubrick stare" is one of director stanley kubrick's most recognizable directorial techniques. a method of shot composition where a character stares at the camera with a forward tilt, to convey to the audience that they are at the peak of their derangement pic.twitter.com/w6Wuw6VOvt — bethany (@fiImgal) February 13, 2023

Mahomes coming back in the third quarter after they shoot him up with a horse tranquilizer. pic.twitter.com/o3YtxyvpjB https://t.co/WspswjyfsM — Skinny Hardaway (@Skinny_Unscrptd) February 13, 2023

Rhianna's Baby in the womb when her mom is performing during the Halftime show. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/1LCf7TMimZ — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) February 13, 2023

Titans fans watching AJ Brown tear it up in the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/P8hHa7rfuD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

Rhianna and her back up dancers pic.twitter.com/r6PaEslm21 — Matt Nozedar (@Noze_Knows) February 13, 2023

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease pic.twitter.com/04QMBUFmBA — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 13, 2023

Ordered three dozen wings and they only threw in one side of blue cheese pic.twitter.com/l9n98YN4Ra — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 12, 2023

when he’s ordering McDonald’s and asks if I want a McFlurry pic.twitter.com/0RC1l2XVFf — glennis ❤️‍🔥 (@theglennisshow) February 13, 2023

me forming an opinion on the condition of the grass at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/cUf7q26xCs — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) February 13, 2023

*minor inconvenience*



The background dancers in High School Musical:



pic.twitter.com/u3vqBwih4b — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) February 13, 2023

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

Darcy Jimenez

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's the last edition of "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked”, where we rank Kim K's antics and vaccine jokes.