REDDITORS REJOICE
Why GameStop Stock Is Surging Again
Submitted by James Crugnale via fool.com
The LedeMonths after a short squeeze brought on by the subreddit r/wallstreetbets sent the stock soaring, shares of GameStop skyrocketed yet again after the company announced it was paying off some of its debt, with a $216.4 million payment expected by the end of the month.
Key Details
- Stocks of GameStop rose after the company announced it would use cash on hand to help pay down its remaining debts.
- Chewy founder and former CEO Ryan Cohen was recently announced as the company's new chairman.
- The company is working on a strategy to prevent it from having to declare bankruptcy in the near future.
