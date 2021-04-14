Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
217 members

It may be disruptive. A little crazy even. But, Meme Stocks are here and this is everything we know about it now. Long-live GME!

REDDITORS REJOICE

Submitted by James Crugnale via fool.com

The video game retailer's stock soared 18% on Wednesday as it took steps to pay down its debts.

The Lede

Months after a short squeeze brought on by the subreddit r/wallstreetbets sent the stock soaring, shares of GameStop skyrocketed yet again after the company announced it was paying off some of its debt, with a $216.4 million payment expected by the end of the month.

Key Details

  • Stocks of GameStop rose after the company announced it would use cash on hand to help pay down its remaining debts.
  • Chewy founder and former CEO Ryan Cohen was recently announced as the company's new chairman.
  • The company is working on a strategy to prevent it from having to declare bankruptcy in the near future.

Comments