FEELING THE HURT
Hedge Fund Titans Steve Cohen And Dan Sundheim Lose Big In GameStop Short Squeeze Frenzy
For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.
The LedeSome big names on Wall Street are losing a major chunk of their hedge fund's value after the Reddit-fueled GameStop revolution.
Key Details
- Cohen's hedge fund lost 10 to 15 percent of its value since the frenzy began.
- Sundheim's D1 Capital Partners has lost up to 20 percent.
- Heavy losses that have yet to be reported are rumored among other major hedge funds.
