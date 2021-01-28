50
+ digg
FEELING THE HURT

Submitted by James Crugnale
For once, Main Street is beating Wall Street.

The Lede

Some big names on Wall Street are losing a major chunk of their hedge fund's value after the Reddit-fueled GameStop revolution.

Key Details

  • Cohen's hedge fund lost 10 to 15 percent of its value since the frenzy began.
  • Sundheim's D1 Capital Partners has lost up to 20 percent.
  • Heavy losses that have yet to be reported are rumored among other major hedge funds.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like