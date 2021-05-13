Picks Video Long Reads Tech
It may be disruptive. A little crazy even. But, Meme Stocks are here and this is everything we know about it now. Long-live GME!

FEELING SQUEEZY

Submitted by Molly Bradley via marketwatch.com

Movie theater enterprise AMC Entertainment's stock leapt up today as individual investors pushed for a squeeze akin to GameStop's spike earlier this year.

The Lede

Reddit and Twitter exploded Thursday with the hashtag #AMCSqueeze, urging individual investors to boost AMC's stock. In a role reversal from what we saw happen earlier this year, when GameStop's stocks (GME) soared and AMC followed, GME is creeping up, too.

Key Details

  • AMC had risen +23.59% as of around 2 PM today, with GME at +13.96%.
  • A big reason for the surge was AMC's announcement that it has brought in $438 million of new equity capital to fortify its business, which has suffered during the pandemic.
  • Though GME stock has risen as well, some people on Reddit and Twitter are resisting the idea of using AMC to try and squeeze GME again.

