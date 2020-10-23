8 members
MEL Magazine
A lifestyle and culture magazine, we cover sex, relationships, health, money, work and culture from a male point-of-view — even though we’re not all male.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
What Are The Bolts On Frankenstein’s Monster’s Neck Actually For? A Halloween Investigation
Other articles and videos you might like
Conor Oberst Still Keeps His Ear to the Ground
The Story Of 'My Wife'
Here’s What 2020 Looked Like to the Sci-Fi Writers of 1974