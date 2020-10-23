Other articles and videos you might like

APOCALYPSE LATER

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
With his reunion world tour on hold, the Bright Eyes frontman is riding out the pandemic at home in Nebraska. Still, after years of grief, the indie-folk wunderkind has a newfound hope for the future
VERY NICE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Led by Maria Bakalova’s star turn as Borat’s daughter Tutar, the franchise that sparked a million wife jokes reveals a surprising feminist streak — and atones for the original.