Other articles and videos you might like

36
+ digg
TRAUMA CHECK

Submitted by Molly Bradley
In the MeToo era, there's been endless public discussion about how people who commit gender violence should be held accountable. One idea? They should literally pay up.
382
+ digg
SMARTY PANTS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
This Netflix romantic drama, made entirely during the pandemic, can be terribly self-indulgent. But it's smart about how insecure and needy egotistical men can be — and how their significant others can cut them down to size.