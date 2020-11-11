11 members
Is There Really Such A Thing As 'Too Full To F***'?
The LedeCazzie David — daughter of Larry David — has a new book of essays out called "No One Asked For This." In an excerpt published yesterday by The Cut, David talks about the phenomenon of being too full of food to have sex because, as she says, "You can't always make room for a dick." In this article for Mel Magazine, writer Rax King parses and contests David's dubious physical claim.
