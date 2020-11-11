34
THE WEIGHT OF IT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
I disagree with Cazzie David: sex after eating is perfectly fine — unless you’re doing it wrong.

The Lede

Cazzie David — daughter of Larry David — has a new book of essays out called "No One Asked For This." In an excerpt published yesterday by The Cut, David talks about the phenomenon of being too full of food to have sex because, as she says, "You can't always make room for a dick." In this article for Mel Magazine, writer Rax King parses and contests David's dubious physical claim.

Key Details

  • King agrees it's common to feel too full to do anything active, but unless something is wrong, a full stomach does not physically interfere with the vaginal canal.
  • King also challenges the detour David makes into the theory of "blue balls" that condemns what women are taught about men's desire, but still considers it a barrier to hooking up after a meal.
  • A more helpful direction David's article could have taken, King suggests, would be to offer solutions to feeling "too full to f***."

