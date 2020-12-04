43
+ digg
SOMETHING TO HANG ONTO

Submitted by Molly Bradley
For people living on the edge of homelessness, gaming communities are one of the few places that allow them a continued sense of dignity.

Other articles and videos you might like

18
+ digg
YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Capitalism, corruption and exploitation created the broken system of "insurance farming" — and the biggest loser is the American taxpayer.