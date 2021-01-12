119 members
MEL Magazine
A lifestyle and culture magazine, we cover sex, relationships, health, money, work and culture from a male point-of-view — even though we’re not all male.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
A Prison Fashion Show Jumpstarted Rashod Stanley's Clothing Line. It Also Landed Him In Solitary.
Other articles and videos you might like
TikTok's 'African Water King' Dispels Your Racist Stereotypes, One Glass At A Time
Cooking My Way Through 'THE BIG BOLD BOOK OF MTN DEW® RECIPES'
'My Way' Has Always Been The Anthem Of Despicable Men