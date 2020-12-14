32
THE OFFICE IS DEAD
Your Work From Home Job Might Start Paying Less. Here's Why
White-collar workers are taking advantage of a newfound flexibility to leave expensive coastal cities, even as companies move to "localize" their pay.
The LedeSince the pandemic has forced many jobs to go remote, businesses have used the opportunity to cut rental space costs, and many workers have relocated to less expensive cities. What it means? They might start to pay their workers less, too.
Key Details
- In February 2020, 8% of US workers worked entirely from home — compared to 35% of workers as of May.
- Companies like Redfin Corp., a real estate and technology company, are taking advantage of the culture shift to allow employees who have moved to cheaper areas to work fully remotely in exchange for accepting pay cuts that reflect the lower cost of living.
- At the same time, areas seeing an influx of remote workers from large cities may start to burgeon and become more expensive as a result.
