395
+ digg
THE CASE FILES
Why Were There So Many Serial Killers Between 1970 And 2000 — And Where Did They Go?
The answer is manyfold — encompassing everything from sociological changes, to biology, to technology, to linguistics.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment