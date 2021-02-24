188
THE DEEP FREEZE

Submitted by James Crugnale
When the cold spell plunged the energy powerhouse into darkness, Texans found profound flaws in their infrastructure. Meaningful change may be a long time coming.

The Lede

People are searching for answers after Texas's power system suffered the largest forced power outage in American history.

Key Details

  • Ahead of the blackouts, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas tweeted for residents to conserve energy, but it later became evident Texas's electrical grid manager was woefully underprepared for the winter storm.
  • ERCOT, anticipating a catastrophic power outage that could've lasted for months caused by energy demand overpowering supply, shut off power for 2 million residents.
  • Experts are calling for better preparedness in the future with mandatory weatherization for the state's power plants.

THE WRESTLER

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Mike Schyck and hundreds of other Ohio State University athletes suffered sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss. Schyck and many others say then-OSU assistant wrestling coach Jim Jordan — now a congressman from Ohio — knew about it. This is an unprecedented look inside those locker rooms — and inside the mind of a victim.