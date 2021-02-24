188
THE DEEP FREEZE
Why Texas Broke: The Crisis That Sank The State
When the cold spell plunged the energy powerhouse into darkness, Texans found profound flaws in their infrastructure. Meaningful change may be a long time coming.
The LedePeople are searching for answers after Texas's power system suffered the largest forced power outage in American history.
Key Details
- Ahead of the blackouts, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas tweeted for residents to conserve energy, but it later became evident Texas's electrical grid manager was woefully underprepared for the winter storm.
- ERCOT, anticipating a catastrophic power outage that could've lasted for months caused by energy demand overpowering supply, shut off power for 2 million residents.
- Experts are calling for better preparedness in the future with mandatory weatherization for the state's power plants.
