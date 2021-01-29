50
Why Some Suburban Businesses Are Thriving During The Pandemic
A new crop of customers — people who once commuted to the city but now work from home — is helping some businesses stay afloat.
The LedeWhile nearly 100,000 businesses have closed since the pandemic hit last year, some businesses in New York and New Jersey suburbs are thriving thanks to the number of residents who are shopping locally rather than in New York City.
Key Details
- Merchants in New Jersey suburbs noticed an increase in sales once the region opened up last May that was higher than pre-pandemic seasonal bumps.
- Rothmans, a menswear store, has seen sales plummet at its Union Square location in Manhattan, whereas its store in Westchester hasn't experienced the same decrease.
- This trend coincides with a 44% increase in home sales in suburban counties around New York City compared to the previous year.
