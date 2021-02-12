Comments

A DIFFERENCE OF INTERPRETATION

Submitted by Digg Editors
The legal doctrine that allows people to be prosecuted for murder even if they didn't kill anyone has fallen out of favor across the globe. In America, it remains common.
WE CANNOT STAN

Submitted by Digg
An excerpt from "True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee" by Abraham Riesman, about Marvel legend Stan Lee and Peter Paul, who was later convicted for crimes related to the dot-com comics company they started together, Stan Lee Media.