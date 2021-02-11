Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

124
+ digg
'YELLED AT, DEMEANED AND LIED TO'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Interviews with nearly two dozen people with knowledge of the group’s workings reveal a culture of infighting, sexist language and disparate treatment.
32
+ digg
WE CANNOT STAN

Submitted by Digg
An excerpt from "True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee" by Abraham Riesman, about Marvel legend Stan Lee and Peter Paul, who was later convicted for crimes related to the dot-com comics company they started together, Stan Lee Media.