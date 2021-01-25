Comments

'I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR 10 YEARS'

Submitted by Digg Editors
He was born Linda, but ten years ago Daniel came out as a transgender man. He changed his name to Daniel Valter Jensen, got a new social security number and grew a full beard. Photographer Sigrid Nygaard and journalist Line Vaaben have followed him the year leading up to the important milestone of having his breasts removed.