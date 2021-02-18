22
+ digg
SHINY NEW DEAL

Submitted by Adwait
A fast-growing market for digital art, ephemera and media is marrying the world's taste for collectibles with cutting-edge technology.

The Lede

A bidding war for a unique version of Nyan Cat — an animated meme — has put the spotlight on a new market for non-fungible tokens, or the ownership rights to digital assets. NFTs provide buyers not with anything tangible, but rather with the right to brag about the authenticity of their purchase. A mix of new tech and nostalgia is currently driving NFT prices through the roof.

Key Details

  • NFT buyers range from collectors, who want to parade their exclusive purchases, to hustlers trying to cash in on cryptocurrency value surges.
  • All NFT transactions are publicly recorded via blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and tamper-proof authenticity.
  • Other notable NFT sales include a video of LeBron James blocking a shot, which went for $100,000, and an image of Lindsey Lohan's face, which she sold for $17,000.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

25
+ digg
STRIKE A CHORD

Submitted by Digg Editors
Covid-19 has cemented the e-commerce giant's hold on the economy — but it has also spurred employees all around the country to organize.