Nyan Cat Art Sold For $580,000. Why?
A fast-growing market for digital art, ephemera and media is marrying the world's taste for collectibles with cutting-edge technology.
The LedeA bidding war for a unique version of Nyan Cat — an animated meme — has put the spotlight on a new market for non-fungible tokens, or the ownership rights to digital assets. NFTs provide buyers not with anything tangible, but rather with the right to brag about the authenticity of their purchase. A mix of new tech and nostalgia is currently driving NFT prices through the roof.
Key Details
- NFT buyers range from collectors, who want to parade their exclusive purchases, to hustlers trying to cash in on cryptocurrency value surges.
- All NFT transactions are publicly recorded via blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and tamper-proof authenticity.
- Other notable NFT sales include a video of LeBron James blocking a shot, which went for $100,000, and an image of Lindsey Lohan's face, which she sold for $17,000.
