350
+ digg
SECRET OPERATOR
Who’s Making All Those Scam Calls?
Every year, tens of millions of Americans collectively lose billions of dollars to scam callers. Where does the other end of the line lead?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
As CEO of Occidental Petroleum, Vicki Hollub made the biggest deal the oil business had seen in years. Will it also go down as the biggest failure?
Comments
Login to leave comment