PUFF PUFF PASS

Submitted by Adwait
We measured how much air pollution two children, Monu and Aamya, breathed for a day to see how much inequality makes a difference.

The Lede

New Delhi and its surrounding region are among the world's most polluted places. The NY Times followed two children from different backgrounds and compared how their daily routines in New Delhi affect their air quality. From the moment they wake up to the end of their day, these kids live in the same city but experience vastly different levels of pollution due to their circumstances.

Key Details

  • Monu, who comes from an underprivileged background, is exposed to 4x the amount of pollution Aamya, who is economically and socially more privileged than Monu.
  • Among all risk factors, air pollution was the leading cause of death in India last year.
  • Vehicle exhaust accounts for 20 to 40 percent of the pollution. Other sources include household fires and industrial emissions.

Comments

  1. Commented by wilson chamber 7 hours ago

