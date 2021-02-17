30
HINDSIGHT IS 2020
What Drove The Historically Large Murder Spike In 2020?
Amid the pandemic, lockdown orders, and nationwide protests against police violence, a historically large increase in murders occurred in 2020.
The LedeHomicide rates were 36% higher in 2020 than in 2019 in 60 major cities in the US. According to Thomas Abt, the director of the National Commission on Covid-19 And Criminal Justice, a spike in murder rates this high is unlikely to be the outcome of one single factor and is probably the combination of multiple factors, including strain from the pandemic, a record-breaking sale in firearms in 2020 and the public's growing distrust towards the police.
Key Details
- The psychological fatigue from the pandemic and worsening economic situations were major factors behind the spike in homicide rates.
- The public's eroded trust in the legitimacy of the police and the increase in private gun ownership since the pandemic began last spring may have also played a part.
- While some of these factors may abate in 2021, experts believe that others will have longer-lasting effects, such as the public's changing relationship with the police.
