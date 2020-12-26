13
'I JUST STOMPED IT, MOM'
This 14-Year-Old Ski Daredevil Is Already A Pro, And Trying Not To Scare His Parents
Kai Jones skis way out of bounds. But relentless practice on and off the slopes gives him confidence for tricks ready-made to go viral and emblematic of freeskiing’s growth.
The LedeKai Jones is a winter sports prodigy who began skiing when he was 2. He's since won championships, gotten sponsored by Red Bull and is now a full-fledged pro skiier and pre-teen celebrity.
Key Details
- In sixth-grade, when Kai was 11-years old, he was prepping to leap off of a 35-foot mountain cliff in Wyoming.
- Teton Gravity Research, a media house specializing in action-sports culture founded in 1995, put out Kai's first video and have since produced close to 60 such films.
- "Being famous is cool, for sure, but you have to be humble and a good mentor," says Kai about his fame, and the road ahead.
