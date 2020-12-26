13
'I JUST STOMPED IT, MOM'

Kai Jones skis way out of bounds. But relentless practice on and off the slopes gives him confidence for tricks ready-made to go viral and emblematic of freeskiing’s growth.

The Lede

Kai Jones is a winter sports prodigy who began skiing when he was 2. He's since won championships, gotten sponsored by Red Bull and is now a full-fledged pro skiier and pre-teen celebrity.

Key Details

  • In sixth-grade, when Kai was 11-years old, he was prepping to leap off of a 35-foot mountain cliff in Wyoming.
  • Teton Gravity Research, a media house specializing in action-sports culture founded in 1995, put out Kai's first video and have since produced close to 60 such films.
  • "Being famous is cool, for sure, but you have to be humble and a good mentor," says Kai about his fame, and the road ahead.

PICKING UP THE PIECES

The coronavirus has disfigured Gallup, a small New Mexico town near Native American reservations, that is now one of the hardest-hit places in the country.
CASE CLOSED

We can now confirm that Mostly Harmless was Vance Rodriguez, a technology worker originally from Louisiana but in recent years based in Brooklyn, New York. After our print story was published, Nark continued his reporting and on December 16 he connected with Rodriguez's former roommate, who is certain that the hiker known as Mostly Harmless is Rodriguez.