A BUMPY RIDE
These 5 Words Destroyed A Car Brand
A marketing disaster most haven’t heard of.
The LedeA new car from Tata Motors, a car manufacturer in India, was expected to be one of the most popular cars ever sold in the country. Here's why the grand plans from Tata Motors failed so horribly.
Key Details
- The release of the Tata Nano was far from smooth, and the car attracted immediate media attention when several Nano cars burst into flames.
- However, it was the marketing of the car as the "cheapest car in the world" that really did Nano in.
- According to writer Sean Kernan, Indian consumers were worried about being perceived as low-income if they purchased the car, and the errors in branding led to disastrous car sales for the Nano.
