A NEVER ENDING SAGA
The Rise And Demise Of Subway's $5 Footlong Promotion
Subway's famous promotion made the sandwich franchise billions — but the deal wasn't as sweet for individual shop owners.
The LedeIn 2008 Subway flipped the script and introduced a deal wherein you could purchase any 12-inch sandwich for just $5. This sweet deal gave Subway a whopping $3.8 billion in revenue from its thousands of franchises. But the company held onto its golden goose for far too long, and eventually paid a steep price.
Key Details
- Stuart Frankel first lowered the price of a footlong from $6 to $5 on a weekend. In two weeks, his sales went up from $14K to $23K.
- Other stores copied Frankel's model and had steady sale rises between 35% and 50%. In 2008, Subway adopted this as national policy.
- However, a class-action false advertising lawsuit in 2013, Subway spokesman Jared Fogle's federal prison sentence for child pornography in 2015 and a drop in locations in 2016 all led to the demise of the deal.
