A NEVER ENDING SAGA

Submitted by Adwait
Subway's famous promotion made the sandwich franchise billions — but the deal wasn't as sweet for individual shop owners.

In 2008 Subway flipped the script and introduced a deal wherein you could purchase any 12-inch sandwich for just $5. This sweet deal gave Subway a whopping $3.8 billion in revenue from its thousands of franchises. But the company held onto its golden goose for far too long, and eventually paid a steep price.

  • Stuart Frankel first lowered the price of a footlong from $6 to $5 on a weekend. In two weeks, his sales went up from $14K to $23K.
  • Other stores copied Frankel's model and had steady sale rises between 35% and 50%. In 2008, Subway adopted this as national policy.
  • However, a class-action false advertising lawsuit in 2013, Subway spokesman Jared Fogle's federal prison sentence for child pornography in 2015 and a drop in locations in 2016 all led to the demise of the deal.

MARLON BRANDO'S ISLAND UTOPIA

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
In 1967, Marlon Brando bought a tiny atoll near Tahiti with the aim of preserving it as a tropical paradise. That effort continues, supported by a resort where big shots chill next to a stunning private lagoon. Hampton Sides went there to meet with scientists and splash around an eco-fantasy island.
THE UPSIDE DOWN WORLD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
From ABBA covers to "Upside Down" and touring with Britney Spears, four Swedish teenagers helped define Y2K pop. But then, they disappeared. Here's why.