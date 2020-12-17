26
NOSY NEIGHBORS
The 'Permit Karen' Of Montclair, New Jersey
A White woman in suburban New Jersey called the police on her Black neighbors. Six months later, their backyards still share a property line.
The LedeWhen Fareed Hayat and Norrinda Brown Hayat moved their family to Montclair, New Jersey, they were looking forward to a new suburban life filled with block parties and friendly neighbors. Things turned upside down when their backyard neighbor Susan Schulz started aggressively inquiring about the construction of the Hayats' new patio — and then called the police to falsely claiming that Fareed has assaulted her.
Key Details
- The Hayats decided Montclair would be the best place to raise their family specifically because of how diverse the city felt.
- In August, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill criminalizing the racially motivated weaponization of false police reports.
- Schulz later sent an apology letter through a friend to the Hayats saying she understands now why calling the police was an unwise move.
