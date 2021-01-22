Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

562
+ digg
SECRET OPERATOR

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Every year, tens of millions of Americans collectively lose billions of dollars to scam callers. Where does the other end of the line lead?
34
+ digg
'IT'S BEEN AN ISSUE FOR DECADES'

Submitted by Digg Editors
How an HIV specialist in Germany is using media law to erase reporting of sexual abuse allegations against him