BETWEEN ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
The Nurse Who Seduced A Town With His Rock-Star Fantasy
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
