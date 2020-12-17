250
A STORY FOR ALL SEASONS

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
A six-week, 37-source search for answers.

The Lede

Was the location of the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press event, the news conference Rudy Giuliani held on November 7 to challenge the ballot counts of the election, intentional or a mistake? Reporter Olivia Nuzzi set out to find the truth.

Key Details

  • Mike Siravo, whose family owns the business, says, "We don't really know how it happened. We heard it might've been a mistake or something."
  • What made things worse, according to campaign officials, was putting Giuliani in charge. "We were spending hours each day trying to prevent Rudy from creating a disaster," one said.
  • Many campaign officials said they only learned of the event from Trump's tweet that morning and that surprises like that were common in the Trump campaign.

Comments

