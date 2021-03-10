320
STOP, HAMMER TIME
The Fall Of Armie Hammer: A Family Saga Of Sex, Money, Drugs And Betrayal
The actor's life seemed perfect, but a glimpse into his family history reveals how shocking allegations over dark fantasies of cannibalism and bondage — and the ensuing fallout — are one more chapter in the Hammers' fraught legacy.
The LedeVanity Fair takes an in-depth look at the disgraced star, his famous family, and the many skeletons in their closet — from his great-grandfather Armand Hammer's many affairs to his aunt's decision to quit watching "Succession" because it too closely mirrored her family's life. Hammer himself is said to have been acting erratically in recent months, getting numerous tattoos, including a heart at Kaia Gerber's birthday party.
Key Details
- According to the exposé, Hammer is broke and only surviving on loans from friends.
- Paige Lorenze, one of Hammer's former girlfriends, revealed "he's kind of a scary person."
- Elizabeth Chambers, Hammer's estranged wife, reportedly claims that the only thing that makes sense to her about Hammer is the Netflix movie "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.
