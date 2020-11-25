The Extremists Knocking On Doors And Claiming People’s Homes
The LedeVisitors wearing tall red fez caps have been knocking on homes in Seattle suburbs claiming they own the proptery for the past few weeks.
Key Details
- The visitors are part of the Moorish sovereign citizen movement, a group that claims its members are the lawful owners of all property in America because they believe they were the first inhabitants of the country.
- The group also falsely believes that they are immune to most laws because the members are emancipated from US citizenship.
- So far there have been no criminal charges in relation to these strange visits.
Comments
