THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Tasmanian Tigers Are Extinct. Why Do People Keep Seeing Them?
Quirks of the human mind and how we process information might explain the uncanny appearances of thylacines.
The LedeThe Tasmanian tiger, officially known as a thylacine, has been extinct since 1936, but last month Neil Waters, president of the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia, produced four present-day photos purporting to show a family of the marsupials. Experts quickly debunked his claims, however, believing the photos to instead show Tasmanian pademelons.
Key Details
- Such misidentifications of extinct species likely occur because the human brain imperfectly recreates what we see after receiving complex, unclear information from the eyes.
- Confirmation bias, or the tendency to interpret evidence so as to confirm preexisting beliefs, also leads people astray.
- For his part, Waters still believes that the animals he saw were thylacines and said experts' dismissals have given him "more fire in [his] belly to prove them wrong."
