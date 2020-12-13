2
Shigeru Miyamoto Wants To Create A Kinder World
The legendary designer on rejecting violence in games, trying to be a good boss, and building Nintendo’s Disneyland.
The LedeIn 1977 a fresh art school graduate named Shigeru Miyamoto started working at Nintendo. Back then the company made toys, playing cards and other trival novelties, and had yet to begin their video game journey. Miyamoto was tasked with taking Nintendo into a new era and he turned the company into a video game giant. In a rare interview the veteran game designer talks about his experiences at the helm of Nintendo and how he's kept game design moving forward all these years.
Key Details
- Miyamoto believes that Nintendo's core business idea is to create harmony between hardware and software.
- His greatest hits include: "Donkey Kong," "Mario," and "The Legend Of Zelda."
- He is currently overseeing the creation of a $500M Super-NIntendo themed installation at Universal studios in Osaka.
