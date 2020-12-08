50
'IF YOU MOVE, I'LL SHOOT YOU'
She Stalked Her Daughter's Killers Across Mexico, One By One
Armed with a handgun, a fake ID card and disguises, Miriam Rodríguez was a one-woman detective squad, defying a system where criminal impunity often prevails.
The LedeSince 2014, Miriam Rodríguez had been tracking the people responsible for the kidnapping and murder of her 20-year-old daughter, Karen. She wrote everything down and stuffed it into her black computer bag, building her investigation and tracking them down, one by one.
Key Details
- She cut her hair, dyed it and disguised herself as a pollster, a health worker and an election official to get their names and addresses.
- In three years, Mrs. Rodríguez captured nearly every living member of the crew that had abducted her daughter for ransom.
- In all, she was instrumental in taking down 10 people, a mad campaign for justice that made her famous, but vulnerable. No one challenged organized crime, never mind put its members in prison.
