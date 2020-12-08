50
+ digg
'IF YOU MOVE, I'LL SHOOT YOU'

Submitted by Adwait
Armed with a handgun, a fake ID card and disguises, Miriam Rodríguez was a one-woman detective squad, defying a system where criminal impunity often prevails.

The Lede

Since 2014, Miriam Rodríguez had been tracking the people responsible for the kidnapping and murder of her 20-year-old daughter, Karen. She wrote everything down and stuffed it into her black computer bag, building her investigation and tracking them down, one by one.

Key Details

  • She cut her hair, dyed it and disguised herself as a pollster, a health worker and an election official to get their names and addresses.
  • In three years, Mrs. Rodríguez captured nearly every living member of the crew that had abducted her daughter for ransom.
  • In all, she was instrumental in taking down 10 people, a mad campaign for justice that made her famous, but vulnerable. No one challenged organized crime, never mind put its members in prison.

Comments

Other articles and videos you might like

51
+ digg
'IT WAS A LOT OF DRAMA GOING ON'

Submitted by Digg Editors
The young Black mayor of Stockton, California, was a progressive superstar. Then a feisty local blog decided he had to go.
59
+ digg
THE WARNER SIDE OF HISTORY

Submitted by Digg Editors
Many executives expressed concerns about rushed decision making and the disintegration of Time Warner's creative culture.