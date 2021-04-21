SEEDY BUSINESS
Scientists Just Dug Up Seeds From A 142-Year-Old Experiment
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via npr.org
The LedeAfter botanist William Beal buried 20 bottles of seeds from a variety of weeds in 1879, he dug up one bottle every five years to see if the seeds inside would still germinate. After Beal retired in 1910, he passed on the study to a co-worker, and the experiment has continued on throughout the decades, passing down from caretaker to caretaker.
Key Details
- Beal's successors have stretched out the study, digging a bottle up first every 10 years and then every 20 years.
- When scientists dug up a bottle in 2000, a handful of weeds were still able to germinate despite having been buried in the ground for over 100 years.
- Four bottles Beal buried remain in the ground, which means the experiment could still go on for another 80 years.
