'HE HID IN PLAIN SIGHT'
Marilyn Manson 'Almost Destroyed Me'
"Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco says her relationship with the singer left her with physical scars and PTSD.
The LedeAccording to Bianco, Manson went from a "massive role model" to a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women." Bianco's allegations come at the heels of other allegations of abuse made towards Manson by several other women in the past two weeks, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.
Key Details
- Bianco had previously testified as an abuse survivor to help pass domestic violence laws in 2019. At that time, she was still too fearful to name Manson as her abuser.
- According to Bianco, Manson allegedly whipped her and starved her during the shooting of his music video "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies."
- Bianco later lived with Manson for two months in 2011 and describes that she finally fled the relationship when the singer came at her with an ax.
