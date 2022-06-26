Popular
huge mistake, lady

Jared Russo
I Left My Husband For The Most Hated Man In America
Martin Shkreli was the reviled "‘pharma bro" hedge funder who inflated the price of life-saving drugs and was jailed for fraud. Christie Smythe was the reporter who quit her marriage and job for him. Why?

The Sunday Times' Laura Pullman explores why Christie Smythe went from being a successful journalist at Bloomberg News with a financier husband, Devin Arcoleo, and a rescue dog to quitting her job and abandoning her family to pursue a relationship with Martin Shkreli.

  • Smythe met Shkreli while attempting to write a book about his life and was the first person added to his visitor list while he was serving time in prison for securities fraud.
  • Smythe was set to begin marriage therapy on the same day she met Shkreli at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She ended up ending her marriage to pursue love with the so-called "Pharma Bro."
  • When she revealed the relationship in an article for Elle, he dumped her through a statement given to the magazine.

