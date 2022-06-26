huge mistake, lady
I Left My Husband For The Most Hated Man In America
The Lede
The Sunday Times' Laura Pullman explores why Christie Smythe went from being a successful journalist at Bloomberg News with a financier husband, Devin Arcoleo, and a rescue dog to quitting her job and abandoning her family to pursue a relationship with Martin Shkreli.
Key Details
- Smythe met Shkreli while attempting to write a book about his life and was the first person added to his visitor list while he was serving time in prison for securities fraud.
- Smythe was set to begin marriage therapy on the same day she met Shkreli at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. She ended up ending her marriage to pursue love with the so-called "Pharma Bro."
- When she revealed the relationship in an article for Elle, he dumped her through a statement given to the magazine.