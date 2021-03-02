15
+ digg
FRAGMENTS OF LIFE
How One Looted Artifact Tells The Story Of Modern Afghanistan
Many of the country's finest antiquities were stolen under cover of war, ending up in elite museums all over the globe. Should they be returned?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment