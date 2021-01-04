130
Crown Hookah Bowl
The Crown Hookah bowl was introduced by Minzari. A crown bowl is similar to Inverted Bowl. It has of two bowls. The upper bowl is packed with shisha tobacco and the bottom bowls hold the charcoals. Crown bowls provide easy to control the amount of heating of the tobacco and longer-lasting shisha flavors tobacco without any harshness.
1. Pros And Cons
Easy heat management - You can control the heat by adjusting the distance of the coal tray from the bottom of the shisha bowl
Almost no ash going to the tobacco
Won’t break when dropped
Tobacco juices dripping through the holes of the shisha bowls and go to the charcoals (especially the extra juicy tobacco)
2. How Does It Work
Crown bowls consist of two bowls. The upper bowl is packed with shisha tobacco. The lower bowl is loaded with coals. The distance between the upper and the lower bowl is easily adjusted by turning the lower bowl around its screw-type axis. This design allows the tobacco to be slowly vaporized rather than burning quickly with direct coal contact.
To know more info check this link:
