247
+ digg
JANE DOES V. GIRLSDOPORN
How 22 Millennial Women Brought Down A Porn Empire
GirlsDoPorn deceived vulnerable women to profit off amateur porn — until Jane Does fought back.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comments
Login to leave comment