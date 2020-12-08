1281
A FALLEN STAR
'He's Radioactive': Inside Johnny Depp's Self-Made Implosion
It wasn't just erratic and violent behavior that wrecked one of the world's most bankable stars. It was his unquenchable thirst for revenge.
The LedeJohnny Depp's stardom began to wane when allegations of domestic abuse from his ex-wife Amber Heard surfaced in 2016. The star's recent unsuccessful libel suit against The Sun tabloid only damaged his reputation further, especially as violent and drug-fueled private messages and anecdotes have come to light.
Key Details
- Much of the negative press surrounding Depp could have been avoided if he hadn't opted for a sue-'em-all legal strategy, which took aim not only at The Sun, but also several former business partners.
- In an upcoming defamation suit against Heard, Depp will be required to produce "all responsive communications" with former romantic partners, including Angelina Jolie and Keira Knightley.
- According to a crisis communications specialist, "Johnny Depp is a worst-case scenario for handling bad PR."
