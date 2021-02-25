46
THE PERFECT VEHICLE

Submitted by Adwait
As the WHO reaches its findings on the origins of the coronavirus, we explain why bats make ideal hosts for viruses.

ZIZN'T IT WONDERFUL

Submitted by Digg Editors
A year into the pandemic, with high-fashion trends nonexistent, everywhere I look people are cloaking themselves in NYC merch, writes Stella Bugbee. If this wearable city pride had a name, it would be Zizmorcore.
SELF DETERMINATION IS KEY

Submitted by Digg Editors
Traditional treatments often take place in expensive facilities, demand total abstinence, and rely on punitive methods of control. A harm reduction model turns all of that on its head.