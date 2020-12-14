3
OMNIPRESENT AND UNMISTAKABLE
An Oral History Of The World’s Biggest Coupon
Bed Bath & Beyond's plus-size mailer, known as Big Blue, has made it to TV, eBay, even a mobster's kitchen drawer. "The poor mailmen," the company’s former marketing VP said, "what we did to them."
The LedeIn this comprehensive oral history, the co-founders of the company, former executives and analysts talk through the moments that made the Big Blue and the the decisions they took along the way and how they ended up sending nearly 8-billion pieces of mail each year.
Key Details
- Big Blue was such a phenomenon that it had spawned a secondary market and turned heads around Wall Street.
- Bed Bath & Beyond hardly spent on advertising, they had no big branding campaigns, national TV commercials or newspaper spreads — just the Big Blue.
- It started as a postcard promo — for July 4 — in order to generate enough buzz so they could expand from 60 to 100 stores.
