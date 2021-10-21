Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com

What you should know about the CDC food safety alert regarding onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
Your Onions Might Have Salmonella. Here's How To Know If You Should Ditch Them

The Lede

As of October 18, there were 652 reported cases of Salmonella across 37 states and 129 hospitalizations, all linked to onions — though the CDC estimates the number of cases to be higher, since it can take several weeks to identify Salmonella. The CDC thinks the onions causing the outbreak include red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico. Here's how to check yours to determine whether to throw them out.

Key Details

  • If you have any fresh, whole red, white or yellow onions, check them for a sticker (or check the packaging) for any indication that they were imported from Chihuahua or distributed by ProSource Inc. If so, throw them out.
  • If the onions don't have a sticker or packaging that tells you where they're from, throw them out to be safe.
  • Your best bet, when you shop for onions, is to select ones that have a sticker or packaging indicating that they do not come from Chihuahua or ProSource Inc.

