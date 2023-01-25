but is it really that serious?
‘Woke’ M&Ms and 8 Other Ridiculous Moral Panics Throughout History
The Lede
Moral panics are something. I started looking into them because of this nonsense about woke-ified M&Ms, and was quickly overwhelmed by the sheer number of imminent threats to our society, our children, and our Very Way of Life that I’d completely forgotten about.
Key Details
- Moral panics tend to appear suddenly, horrify and shock some segment of the population, and then just as suddenly, they are gone, usually leaving little trace behind.
- (Although we sometimes end up with laws that make no sense, and occasionally innocent people die, or go to jail.)
- Below is only a small smattering of the thousands of popular delusions that have burned through our nation’s collective consciousness