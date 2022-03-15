Hit The Road Jack
Why You Really Shouldn’t Wait to Book Your Summer Travel
Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
For most people, traveling during the coronavirus pandemic has been strictly on an as-needed basis. That’s likely to change this summer. If you’re fully vaccinated with KN-95s in hand and ready to get the hell out of Dodge, don’t put off booking your trips much longer—now’s the time to take advantage of low prices and better perks before they’re gone forever.
Key Details
- A whole lot more people are going to be traveling than any time in the past two years.
- Not only will your tickets cost less than they will in a few months, you’re also less likely to get screwed if you need to reschedule.
- If there’s one thing to keep in mind when scheduling trips this summer, it’s to plan on changing your plans.
