This Is Urgent!
Update Chrome Immediately to Patch These Security Vulnerabilities
474 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
It’s been less than two weeks, and we’re already talking about another critical Chrome update. To be honest, though, good on Google for staying on top of these things: Sometimes, we find out a company sat on critical security vulnerabilities for months without issuing a new update. At least here, we have a good chance to protect our Chrome use from would-be hackers.
Key Details
- The update patches 30 security vulnerabilities, including seven rated as “high.”
- If you use a Chromium browser, you’ll need to update the browser as soon as possible to protect your activity from these vulnerabilities.
- You can find a full list of the other 23 on Google’s Chrome Releases blog post.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments