The Worst Kinds of Devils
The Seven Different Types of Jerks at Work (and How to Deal With Them)
1.4k reads | submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
We’ve all dealt with our share of jerks at work. It might be the colleague who sucks up to the boss, the person who manages to do none of the work while taking all of the credit, or the boss that wants to micromanage every aspect of your day. Whatever your work jerk looks like, one thing is for certain: They can make life a living hell... The good news is that if you know what to look for, you can spot these jerks and find ways to minimize their damage.
Key Details
- Some of the red flags to look for aren’t inherent to the work jerks themselves, but to the organization.
- “Learning to read those signs early is really critical,” West said. “It’s not just within the person, but within the culture, as well.”
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments