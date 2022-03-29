The Best Discord Bots (and How to Use Them)

Upgrade Your Discord Server
Discord bots are AI-powered tools that automate tasks and add music, games, welcome messages, memes, and other interesting content to your server. These bots make it easy for you to engage with an audience, build your community, and moderate your server. And there’s a whole army of bots to choose from, each of which serves a very specific purpose!
- It can be overwhelming for new users to figure out which ones will deliver the best results for their needs.
- Unless you join dozens of Discord servers, you may not have encountered the bots you want to include on yours.
- You may want to include a Discord bot that serves a specific purpose but can’t find one that fits your needs. Luckily, if you have programming know-how, you can code your own bots that can do anything you want.
