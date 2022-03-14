Get Your Fill-Up For Cheap
Is Gas Really Cheaper at Costco?
We all want to know how to get the most out of every drop of gas right now. Common consensus dictates that gas is always cheaper at warehouse clubs like Costco or Sam’s Clubs. An annual Costco membership is $60 for their Gold plan and $120 for an Executive membership. But if you’re not already part of the club, is it worth purchasing a Costco membership exclusively for the potential gas savings?
- Gas prices at outlets like Costco and Sam’s Club have, in the past, been reported to be as much as 30 cents less per gallon than regular gas stations.
- On a yearly basis, the Costco Gold membership is worth its cost in gas savings.
- If you’d have to go out of your way to get to a Costco and you shudder at the prospect of waiting in extremely long lines for marginally cheaper gas, then the savings simply might not be worth it for you.
