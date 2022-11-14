s.a.D. Season
How to Tell the Difference Between Sadness and Depression
The Lede
Given how we use the words “sadness” and “depression” in everyday life and in pop culture, it can be hard to differentiate one from the other.
Key Details
- Even though they might seem similar, they’re not.
- Experts say it’s like comparing a single star to a constellation.
- Understanding what separates sadness from depression is important, as it can help people know when to seek professional help and prevent needless suffering.