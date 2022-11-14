Popular
How to Tell the Difference Between Sadness and Depression
It’s like comparing a single star to a constellation.
Given how we use the words “sadness” and “depression” in everyday life and in pop culture, it can be hard to differentiate one from the other.

  • Even though they might seem similar, they’re not.
  • Experts say it’s like comparing a single star to a constellation.
  • Understanding what separates sadness from depression is important, as it can help people know when to seek professional help and prevent needless suffering.

