How to Talk Dirty in Bed Without Feeling Awkward
The Lede
We know communication is the bedrock of any success romantic relationship, and that includes how we communicate our needs and desires in the bedroom. So why does talking dirty seem so…awkward? As simple as it might look in movies and porn, in real life dirty talk doesn’t always flow off the tongue quite as easily as it does during those steamy onscreen couplings. Many of us stammer, stutter, completely freeze up, or at too embarrassed to even try.
Key Details
- "For most people, it comes from their upbringing where they were told what bad words were and why they shouldn’t be tolerated. People are skeptical about change.”
- Playing character roles that align with your greatest fantasies might make talking dirty a little less uncomfortable.
- If you’re not comfortable talking dirty in front of your partner quite yet, you might consider practicing speaking dirty words out loud to yourself first.
